Reform, Perform & transform: PM Modi Highlights India's Mantra At UNGA; Lists Initiatives

Addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday apprised about India's mantra of 'reform, perform and transform'. He said that India has made great efforts to bring transformation in the lives of millions of Indians.

PM Modi in his address said that India is among the leading countries in the world in terms of Digital Transactions.

"India's experiences, India's development journey with its ups and downs will strengthen the way towards world welfare. In past few years, following the mantra of reform, perform and transform, India has made great efforts to bring transformation in the lives of millions of Indians. It wasn't easy to free 600 million people from open defecation in just 4-5 years, but we achieved it. It was not easy to provide free healthcare access to 500 million people in just 2-3 years, but we achieved it Today, India is among the leading countries in the world in terms of Digital Transactions. Today India is ensuring Empowerment and Transparency by giving Digital Access to its millions of citizens," said PM Modi.

'Vision of self-reliant India'

Further elaborating on India's self-reliant vision, PM Modi stated that the country is ensured that the benefits of all schemes reach every citizen without any discrimination. He apprised everyone about the huge campaign for tuberculosis-free India by 2025, and also emphasised on the large scale efforts in India to promote women enterprise and leadership.

"India is implementing a huge campaign for tuberculosis-free India by 2025. India is implementing a programme for providing piped drinking water to 150 million rural households Following the circumstances created after Pandemic, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Self-reliant India'. There will also be a Force Multiplier for Global Economy, a self-reliant India campaign. In India, it is being ensured that the benefits of all schemes reach every citizen without any discrimination. Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women enterprise and leadership. Indian women are the biggest beneficiaries of the largest micro-financing scheme in the world. India is one of those countries that provide paid maternity leave of 26 leaves to women," added PM Modi.

PM Modi Lashes Out At UN Over India's Permanent Seat

Furthermore, PM Modi in his address also questioned the UN's hesitancy in making India a permanent member. Lashing out at the UN, he said that India's 1.3 billion people awaited for changes to happen in the real world, with unparalleled trust in the UN. PM Modi also spoke about India's COVID fight, the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, his government's various schemes and the need for reforming the UN as an institution.

"The trust India has in the UN is unparalleled. But Indians are waiting for reforms in the UN. They are concerned if the reform process will reach the logical end? How long will India be kept away from decision-making in the UN? How long will the country have to wait for the changes happening in the real world? India aspires to be in an expanded role in the UN," he said.

