Refrain From Using Afghan Airspace, Warns Ex-Captain Whose Flight Was Hijacked In 1999

Recalling the horrific days of 24 December 1999, ex-Captain Devi Sharan, whose flight IC-814 was hijacked and then landed at the Kandahar airport, said that the movement of aircraft over Afghan airspace is "very risky", especially when the Taliban captured the entire country.

Sharan said that the Talibani's can't be trusted as their ground interceptors don't follow rules. While speaking to news agency ANI, the former Air India pilot said,

"There is a lot of grey area. We have to always monitor the corridor route which we are following because the Taliban government says something and somewhere down their forces are doing something else. In such a situation, entering Afghanistan's airspace is very risky. They can always shoot the aircraft down."

Voices of US forces would always give courage to pilots: Ex-Air India Captain

The twin bomb blast on Thursday had rocked the Kabul airport, killing over 100 people. The death toll also included 13 US troops who were managing the evacuation at the airport. However, according to The New York Times, Afghan health officials gave varying estimates.

"At least 30 dead to more than 60, and from 120 wounded to 140," said the report. Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman cited at least 13 civilians killed and 60 wounded. Showing immense confidence over the US defence forces under which the Kabul and Kandahar's Air Traffic Control (ATC) are currently operating, Sharan said that the voices of US forces would always give courage to pilots when crossing Afghan airspace.

"I have operated many times over Afghanistan while flying to Europe and the USA. Whenever we used to hear the voice of air traffic controllers who were mainly American people, it used to give us a sense of security. We never felt the need to take an alternate route due to an emergency while we used to be en-route Kabul and Kandahar," said former Air India Captain.

Government should avoid using Afghanistan airspace: Captain Sharan

"We were quite comfortable if we had to land in Kabul or Kandahar in case of a technical emergency. We were quite satisfied with that because we used to listen to American traffic controllers on ATC." As the Taliban group has now banned Afghanistan airspace for all commercial flight operations, Sharan advised the Indian government to refrain from using any flight operations in the air space of the war-torn country.

"If our government and their government make sure that no untowardly incident will take place and everything is safe, then only we should resume air operations otherwise we should not take the risk," said the former pilot.

