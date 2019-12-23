The Debate
Refugees Residing In Bhatti Mines Of Faridabad Support CAA

General News

The refugees have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for working towards giving the refugees citizenship and a better future

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Refugees residing in Bhatti mines of Faridabad have expressed happiness after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The refugees have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for working towards giving the refugees Indian citizenship. One of the refugees said that they suffered atrocities in Pakistan and were treated as untouchables. Another refugee said that they do menial jobs and labour as they do not have any legal identity in India. The refugees have said that they are now hopeful that their next generation would have a better life with proper education after they get citizenship in India. The refugees have also appealed to the opposition to please stop opposing the act.

Published:
