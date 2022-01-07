Refurbished Central Vista Project Opens For Republic Day Parade Practice

The Republic Day Parade 2022 contingents will be creating history by marching on the refurbished Central Vista project.

The stretch between Vijay Chowk and India Gate has been opened after several months for the Republic Day Parade practice. This will be historic parade marching first time ever on redeveloped Rajpath under the Central Vista with a new look and feel. The Central Vista stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate required to host the Republic Day Parade is ready with some facilities getting the finishing touches.

An official of the HCP Design, Planning and Management said that arrangements are in full swing for hosting the Republic Day Parade on the newly-developed Rajpath.

On December 2, the government had told Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question that the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, had achieved 60 per cent of physical progress and would be ready to host the Republic Day Parade. Shapoorji and Pallonji Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate.

Under the project, new trees would come up while parking spaces, vending areas and other facilities are being created. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and a new vice president's enclave. The Republic Day Parade 2022 will also reflect the Aatm Nirbhar Transformation of the country's defence forces.

In a first, over a thousand drones will swarm the sky over Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day, making it the biggest formation flight of UAVs in the world. More than 500 professional dancers selected through a nationwide competition that saw a participation of over 3800 artists will be presenting a scintillating performance and two large canvases of 1.25 km each will be erected on both sides of redeveloped Rajpath. The strength and length of the Republic Day parade was cut short last year due to Covid 19. This year also all Covid protocols will be observed while the RD parade will see many special events and features in view of the celebration of 75 years of India's Independence. The grand canvases on Rajpath will see posters of National Heroes to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Image: PTI