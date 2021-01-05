Refused Liquor, Miscreants In UP's Chandauli Vandalize Hotel And Assault Staff; WATCH

A group of miscreants vandalise a hotel and its properties after alcohol was refused to be served to them in a hotel in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. They also attacked the staff members of the hotel. This entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras and an investigation has been initiated.

Visuals of the vandalism show the miscreants with their faces covered with cloth and helmets picking up TV screens and destroying them. A desk at the premises was junked, even as the vandals kicked and broke objects just off the camera's frame. There appeared to be at least 6 persons seen in the CCTV footage, including children who seemed to not be involved but left the restaurant while the vandalism was in progress.

FIR has been registered

This incident came out as a shock to many as other customers, including women and children who had arrived at the hotel for lunch, allegedly ran away as soon as they witnessed the vandalism. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.

