Registration For Amarnath Yatra 2021 To Begin On April 1; Here's All You Need To Know

The registrations for the annual pilgrimage to the holy Himalayan shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir are set to start from April 1, a government official told PTI. The 56-day pilgrimage along the 3,880 meter-high shrine is scheduled to start from Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 until August 22.

'All Covid-19 protocols in place for the yatra'

All the standard protocols issued by the Government of India in the wake of Covid-19 for the yatra, are in place, the officials said referring to a meeting that took place in this regard earlier in March. The Chief Executive Officer of the Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar said "The registration will start from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches of the Punjab National Bank (316), the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (90), and the YES Bank (40), all over the country."

Who is not allowed to travel to Amarnath this year as per Covid-19 guidelines?

He also said that the details about the entire procedure for registration, the application form, and state-wise list of bank accounts with full addresses have been uploaded on the website of the board www.shriamarnathjishrine.com. Devotees are also supposed to carry health certificates issued by the doctors/ medical institutes authorised by the concerned administrations of the State government and Union territories. The certificates issued after March 15, 2021, only will be accepted at the registered bank branches.



"For the Yatra-2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The steps which yatris (pilgrims) need to follow in order to register for the yatra (pilgrimage) have been put on the board's website," Kumar reiterated. He further clarified that children under 13 years of age, senior citizens above 75 years, and women who are more than six weeks pregnant are not allowed to register for this year's yatra, as per the Covid-19 norms.

Travel by helicopter doesn't need prior registration, a health certificate mandatory

He also stressed that only those who have a permit that is valid for a specified date and route, will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates— in order to ensure that the security protocols are abided by the devotees. Those who choose to travel by helicopter do not require any prior registration as their tickets will serve the purpose, Kumar added. However, they also must produce the mandatory health certificate issued by authorised doctor in the prescribed format before they embark on the air travel to Amarnath shrine.