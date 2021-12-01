Registrations On E-shram Portal Cross 10-cr Mark

The number of registrations on the e-shram portal, launched by the labour ministry to create a national database of unorganised workers, crossed the 10-crore mark on Wednesday.

On November 30, over 12.18 lakh registrations were done. The states with more than 1 lakh registrations are Uttar Pradesh (2.61 lakh), West Bengal (1.08 lakh) and Bihar (1.02 lakh), a ministry statement said.

"As of 1st December 2021, over 10 crore workers have been registered on e-shram portal. The top leading states are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar etc," it said.

The portal was launched on August 26 this year to create a national database of unorganized workers, including construction workers, migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, etc and it was provided to states for registration of unorganised workers.

The government has provided registration facilities at the doorstep of unorganised workers. Common Service Centers (CSCs), an entity of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is working as an enrolment agency through its over 4 lakh centres across the country. They are actively registering unorganised workers across the country especially in rural areas.

State governments have also been onboarded over 17,337

State Seva Kendras (SSKs) with e-shram portal to extend the outreach of the registration facility. Workers can also self-register through the portal, it stated.

Around 81 per cent of registration is being done by CSCs and SSKs and the remaining 19 per cent is through self-registration, it stated.

Nearly 48 per cent of registered workers are male and the remaining 52 per cent are female. Transgenders are also being registered on the e-shram portal. So far, 2,380 transgenders have been registered, it stated.

In order to facilitate the delivery of social security schemes and any cash assistance to the eligible unorganised workers, bank account details are being captured. Around 90 per cent of the registrations have bank accounts details. It will facilitate seamless financial transactions with a click without any hassle.

About 52.03 per cent of registered workers are from the farm sector followed by 11.87 per in construction and 9.19 per cent in domestic and household segments.