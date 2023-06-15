Reinforcing Claims On PoJK, India Mentions PoJK Areas As Districts Of J&K In Domicile

Why you're reading this: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued domicile certificates to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir refugees in what is being described as a diplomatic overture. Thousands of PoJK refugees have been issued domicile certificates which mention Mirpur as a district of Jammu and Kashmir with the national emblem in the background. Representatives of PoJK refugees have expressed happiness with the diplomatic move of the government.

'Walking the talk'

Rajiv Chunni, head of SOS International told Republic that the move showed that the administration was willing to walk the talk and earlier dispensations only passed resolutions. "In 2020, when the government of India relayed weather forecast of PoJK, Pakistan was frustrated. Now, the address from where people were forced to leave are mentioned. This is a small step and we are hopeful that the next step will be bigger," Chunni said.

With his hope reignited that he will once again be able to see his home in PoJK, Mohan Lal Sharma said, "We always heard about the area but have never been there. The place we always heard about from our parents. We too want to visit out homes."

Vinod Kumar Dutta, another PoJK refugee, said what the government of India is doing is something practical. He said he hopes Pakistan vacates PoJK and he is able to return to his region.

Oppn calls move a political stunt

The decision to provide domicile certificates to refugees has turned political, with opposition leaders calling it a stunt. The Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained that this is a diplomatic move by the Modi government. Former JK Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, "This is a diplomatic move and in coming days the area of PoJK will be ours; this is a welcome step by the government."

On the other hand, Sheikh Bashir, provincial secretary, National Conference told Republic that no one is denying reclaiming PoJK but its been over 70 years that people have come here from PoJK and a register was maintained with all their details but now govt says that they don’t want their local record. “BJP should be awarded for such diplomacy in politics but why their local record is being deleted?” Bashir asked.

PDP spokesperson Varinder Singh Sonu said,”I don’t know what this government wants to do. Earlier, our present place of residence was also there. PoJK is our part but the government is not doing what they should actually do; the promises made aren’t met yet by government. I don’t know what they want to do. Since 2024 is round the corner, the government is trying to make it a political stunt (sic)."