'Reinstating Sachin Vaze Was A Big Mistake': Ex-Mumbai Police CP MN Singh Slams Leadership

Commenting on the scandalous Vazegate that has now rocked the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government, former Commissioner of Police (CP) MN Singh has held the top brass accountable for the controversy that dented the reputation of the force. MN Singh, who headed the Mumbai Police for two years between 2000 & 2002, expressed that reinstating now-arrested Sachin Vaze into the force was a 'big mistake'. The Antilia bomb scare probe, in which Sachin Vaze has been at the centre, has sent shockwaves across the nation with its constant developments. The former Mumbai Police API is currently in NIA custody till March 25.

Speaking to Arnab Goswami on The Debate, former Mumbai Police CP MN Singh said, "The rot is very deep and there is no doubt about it. API Sachin Vaze was a Shiv Sainik in a police uniform. There is a lot of evidence that has surfaced to show his involvement in this crime. It looks like he was behind all this."

"The image of Mumbai Police has been damaged very badly. If there is something wrong, it is with the leadership, both political and the police. If Vaze was doing what he was doing, the police leadership will have to own up. The fact that he was brought into service after being suspended for so long was a great mistake," he added. READ | Sachin Vaze's woes compound as his associate Riyazuddin Kazi agrees to turn NIA approver

Holding the police and political leadership over the Vazegate, Singh threw weight behind the Mumbai Police and asserted that the force remains 'very good and competent'. "The police commissioner and Home Minister are trading charges against each other and washing their dirt off. It's a very sad day for the Maharashtra government," MN Singh concluded.

Vazegate explodes

In a fresh update amid the scandalous 'Vazegate' concerning arrested Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, Republic Media Network on Wednesday accesses exclusive details of Sachin Vaze's stay at 5-star hotel Trident in Mumbai in February, just before his arrest by the NIA. As per information received from sources, Sachin Vaze's stay in the 5-star hotel's room no 1964 was allegedly funded by a businessman who runs a tour and travel company. It is at this hotel where it is believed part of the Antilia bomb scare was plotted.

A detailed investigation by the probing agencies into the matter has revealed that a businessman had funded Sachin Vaze's stay in the 5-star hotel. The tour and travel company operator had allegedly paid around Rs 13 lakh to Vaze after the latter had contacted him in connection to a pending case at Kanjurmarg Police Station.

Moreover, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, has filed an application before a special Mumbai court. The central investigation agency's plea seeks to invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the probe against now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze and his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare matter. As per sources, the court is set to hear NIA's plea tomorrow.