Relay Hunger Strike In Latur Seeking Start Of District Hospital Sanctioned In 2021

Several persons in Latur in Maharashtra are on a relay hunger strike for the past four days seeking commencement of the district hospital here.

Protesters said the district hospital was sanctioned in 2021 and Rs 12 crore of the estimated cost of Rs 120 crore was allotted but work on the site at Nanded Road here is yet to begin.

They claimed the municipal hospital located in the old part of Latur city was shut down and its land allocated to set up a virology institute but no progress had been made on this front either.

Some 51 organisations, including a citizens' group called 'Majha Latur Parivar', have extended support to the relay strike, protester Deepratna Nilangekar said. PTI COR BNM BNM