Released From Jail, Gangster-politician Anand Singh Confronted; Asks 'Who Is Mayawati?'

Republic confronted Bihar mafia-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh on Thursday after his release from the Saharsa jail. He was convicted in the murder of the then Gopalganj Collector G Krishnaiah in 1994 and was serving a life sentence in the jail. On being questioned by Republic on his early release from jail, Mohan said, "'I was performing austerity in the jail. Now, call me a Robinhood, or call me a Masiha, or a Baahubali, or a criminal, it doesn't matter."

Gangster-turned-politician and former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh was released from Saharsa jail on Thursday morning after being behind the bars for around 15 years and got a rousing welcome from his supporters. He was released under a jail sentence remission order after the recent amendment of prison rules made by the Bihar government, which allowed the early release of 27 convicts, including Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the killing of Bihar's Gopalganj Collector G Krishnaiah during the funeral procession of gangster Chotan Shukla in 1994.

Who is Mayawati? I don't know: Anand Mohan Singh

Talking to Republic, Singh responded to questions being raised on his release. "How Rajiv Gandhi's murder convict was released by the Supreme Court? The SC had remarked that the country's biggest public server was Mahatma Gandhi and his murder convict was released from jail after 14 years. Then, why Rajiv Gandhi's murder convict has been kept in the jail for so long, he should be released at once. So, Rajiv Gandhi's murder convict was released by the Supreme Court."

He further added, "Now, the decision of the council of ministers on the rule was based on the instructions ruled by the Supreme Court and the High Court. It was implemented in 2012 and I was convicted in 2007. So, it is upto people to see the sense of such statements."

When he was asked about Mayawati opposing his release from jail, he responded by saying, "Who is Mayawati? I don't know any Mayawati. I have been hearing the name of Kalawati during the Satyanarayan Pooja since childhood, but came across the name Mayawati."

Refusing to answer the question on whether he is upset about the fact that it took Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar around 14 years to take the decision, Mohan said, "How can I answer that, the question should be asked to Nitish Kumar only. I was in jail for 15 years and no one needs a useless person lodged in jail."

Notably, a local court had sentenced Anand Mohan to death in October 2007, in the 1994 murder case. However, Patna High Court later commuted it to life imprisonment in December 2008, after an appeal. This year, the Nitish Kumar government amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, on April 10, removing a clause that said those convicted for murder of a public servant on duty could not be given remission of their jail term.

The government's decision, the issue has sparked a political debate across the country, wherein the other political parties are claiming that it was done to assist the release of Anand Mohan. BJP leader Sushil Modi has alleged that the law has been sacrificed for Nitish Kumar to stay in power with the support of RJD.