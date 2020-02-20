Released Jailbird Shot Dead By Rival Gang; 50 Rounds Fired In Capital Delhi

In a case of suspected gang war, a man was shot dead by his rival in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala on Wednesday night. According to the information, the incident was reported to the cops at around 10 pm. A senior police official privy to the investigation said on the condition of anonymity that around 50 rounds were fired by the criminals.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Pawan alias Anchil. He was a local resident. "Anchil had previous records. He was involved in a number of criminal cases. He was recently held in connection with an attempt to murder case. He was lodged in Tihar Jail. Last month the HR was released on bail by a Delhi court," said the police official.

About the incident

The official said that Anchil used to live in Karala village along with his family. According to the police, last night, he was on his way towards Ladpur village by his car when he was attacked. "It was around 9:30 pm when his car was intercepted by another car in which his attackers were travelling. Before Anchil could understand anything, they started firing indiscriminately. Around 50 rounds were fired," the official said.

Anchil suffered many gunshots and was killed on the spot. The assailants first made it sure that he was dead then they fled from the crime scene along with their vehicle. A passerby informed the police about the incident. Immediately, three to four police teams of the local police station were sent to the crime scene. A team of Crime branch also reached the spot.

Body of Anchil was taken to a nearby government hospital where his postmortem will be conducted. A case of murder under section 302 of the IPC read with sections 25/27 of arms act has been lodged with the local police station.

Suspicion of Deepak Titar gang behind the incident

A senior police official said that the investigation has suggested that Deepak Titar gang is behind the incident. This gang had a rivalry with Anchil. "In April last year, Anchil had shot a youth in Karala area. In this case, he was arrested and later released on bail. Deepak Titar gang wanted to take revenge for this," the official said adding, they are examining the CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify vehicle and criminals. The police have also recorded Anchil's family statement.

Four teams of local police and another of crime branch have been pressed into service. The teams are conducting raids to nab the criminals. No arrests have been made as of now.

