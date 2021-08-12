Reliance Foundation Helps Kerala Fight COVID-19; Provides 2.5 Lakh Free Vaccines

Supporting the country in overcoming the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Reliance Foundation on Thursday, August 12, said it has provided 2.5 lakh free Coronavirus vaccine doses to the Kerala government.

"The commitment was formally handed over to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, by a delegation from Reliance," the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, said in a statement.

CM Vijayan expressed gratitude and said Reliance Foundation's gesture of solidarity would undoubtedly strengthen the state's vaccination drive, the statement added.

Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita M Ambani said: "Mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need."

The vaccine doses arrived in Kochi on Thursday and were handed over to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. Ernakulam District Collector Jaffer Malik received the vaccines on behalf of the Kerala government.

The vaccines will be distributed and administered to the general public by the Kerala Health Department. As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members, and dependents across Reliance firms in India. As of date, over 98% of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reliance Foundation to fund vaccines For Mumbai's underprivileged

Last week, the Reliance Foundation and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai decided to join hands for a major COVID-19 vaccine outreach program in the city. Under the said scheme, the Reliance Foundation provides free vaccination to 3 lakh members from the underprivileged community, in coordination with MCGM. The vaccination program will be undertaken through Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and the immunization camps will run across 50 locations in Mumbai for over three months.

