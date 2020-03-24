BIG: Reliance Industries Limited Sets Up Mumbai's First Dedicated Coronavirus Hospital

In what could be termed as a big boost to fighting the coronavirus epidemic, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) set up India's first-ever COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai. Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded center at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for Covid-19. The facility has 100 beds and boasts of a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection.