Reliance Jio Begins 5G Beta Trials In Delhi; Records Over 1Gbps Download Speed

Following the launch of 5G services in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, at the Pragati Maidan, Delhi, Reliance Jio began the beta trials of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata on October 6, 2022.

Notably, download speeds of over 1Gbps were seen during the trials at Chanakyapuri at the Lutyens’ Zone, New Delhi. Now, the services will be available on an invitation basis, said a company statement.

Full-scale services in a ‘phased manner’

As per Reliance Jio, 5G signals will be made available across the city in a phased manner, “Now 5G services will be available only on an invitation basis."

A Delhi-based user expressed the need for making 5G services available at the earliest, “The internet speed on 5G is a welcome change over 4G and it should soon be made available," said Rajesh, a user in Delhi. The huge amount of subscribers who got added to the internet during the pandemic - both people and businesses will benefit greatly from the 5G services, he said.

Reliance Jio 5G now available only ‘by invitation’

According to a statement released by Reliance Jio on October 4, the ‘Jio True 5G’ - the branded standalone 5G technology of the company will be available to users in Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata and Delhi only on an ‘invitation basis’. These customers will have access to unlimited 5G data with over 1Gbps speeds. As other cities keep getting ready, the 5G beta trials will be conducted there progressively.

5G technology

The 5G technology will benefit the common people by providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, It will increase energy, spectrum and network efficiency.

5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars among others. It will aid in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

In the first phase, around 13 cities across the country will receive 5G services.

(With agency inputs)

IMAGE: PTI