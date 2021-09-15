Reliance Jio's Chairman Mukesh Ambani Hails New Telecom Sector Reforms By PM Modi Govt

After the announcement of the major reforms by the Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Wednesday, Reliance’s Telecom Giant Jio Network & its Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomed the reform and has called it a move towards strengthening India’s vision of becoming the world’s leading Digital Society. In a press statement, the Telecom Giant asserted that the notable reform measures will accelerate PM Modi’s vision of making India a Digital global power and will enable the citizens to access the internet with more ease.

Mukesh Ambani hails new Telecom Reforms, says ‘will accelerate achieving goals of Digital India'

The Chairman of Reliance Industries hailed the measures chalked out by PM Modi’s new cabinet and highlighted that these reforms will enable the telecom industries to achieve the goals of Digital India.

He said, “ The Telecom sector is one of the prime movers of the economy and the key enabler for making India a Digital Society. I welcome the Government of India's announcement of reforms and relief measures that will enable the industry to achieve the goals of Digital India. I thank Hon. Prime Minister for this bold initiative."

Jio, one of the largest and highest quantity data providers in India has emphasised that the new measures will put the country further in achieving the goals set under Digital India Mission. The statement emphasised that these reforms will encourage service providers, like Jio to bring greater benefits to the customers.

“The Government's telecom sector reforms will encourage us to bring newer and greater benefits to our customers,” the statement said.

It further read, “We look forward to working with the Government of India and other industry players in reaching all the goals and milestones of the Digital India vision so that we can collectively make every sector of the economy productive and enhance the Ease of Living for every Indian.”

India Reforms Telecom Sector

Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of India Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced major structural and process reforms in the telecom industry to deepen and broaden the sector. During the press conference to elaborate on the reforms, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the upcoming 4G and 5G technology will be designed and manufactured indigenously in the country and that BSNL and other networks in the country would be equipped with the new technology.

The technology will be at par with global standards and not only will it be used in India but also be exported to other countries, thus working on the vision of making India a global player in the technology about the telecom sector. The decisions on the reforms were taken after the Central Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

