Reliance Life Sciences Gets SEC Nod For Phase 1 Trial Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

As India ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination drive, Another Indian Coronavirus vaccine gets approval for clinical trials. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Friday, August 27, recommended Phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance’s recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Life Sciences had sought approval for the Phase I trial of its proposed two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The company can begin Phase 1 trials of the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Maharashtra, and Delhi, are some of the states where trials will be conducted as per the company's proposal.

Reliance Life Sciences COVID-19 vaccine will be a recombinant protein vaccine, similar to the Corbevax vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

So far, six vaccines including Zydus Cadila’s vaccine, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in India.

India's COVID vaccination drive

In a major milestone achievement, 50 percent of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. So far, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 61 Crore landmark. As per provisional reports, with the administration of 79,48,439 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 61,22,08,542. This has been achieved through 66,60,983 sessions.

According to the report, about 1.03 crore health care workers (HCW) have received the first dose of vaccine, which is more than the ones who have gotten their second dose, 82,94,906. On the other hand, the front-line workers have received more first and second doses of vaccine as 1.83 Crore and 1.28 Crore, respectively, than the HCWs.

COVID-19 vaccine trials participation certificate

On August 23, The Ministry of Health had informed that volunteers who participated in COVID vaccine trials will be issued digital vaccination certificates through the Co-WIN portal. In a statement, the ministry stated it had received numerous requests from trial associates for distributing digital vaccination certificates through the Co-WIN portal.

The Minister thanked all the volunteers who contributed to the COVID research and treatment. And further declared that digital COVID vaccination certificates will now be issued to the clinical trial participants of Covishield & Covaxin through the Co-WIN portal.

