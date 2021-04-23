Reliance To Roll Out Own COVID-19 Vaccination Program For Employees From May 1

On Friday, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced that the company will organise its own COVID-19 vaccination programme that will be called 'R-Surakshaa'. In this vaccination programme, the company will roll out vaccines for its employees and their family members above the age of 18 years from May 1.

The Chairman and Managing Director RIL Mukesh Ambani and Chairperson Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani released a letter In a letter for RIL employees-- which said that the COVID-19 vaccine is a key weapon again the coronavirus and the company has continued to bear the vaccination cost for all the eligible members.

The letter read, "as per the new guidelines of the Government of India, we are pleased to announce that Reliance will roll out its own vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, across all locations for our employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years, effective May 1,"

Work during pandemic

The letter also talked about the work of the company during the pandemic. The company has also augmented the Reliance Medical team and are still continuing to add its strength.

"We have seamlessly transitioned to 'Work from home' for more than 13 months without disruption to our businesses. The Reliance Foundation continues to be on the ground addressing the humanitarian challenges, distributing more than 5.5 crore meals and 67 lakhs masks among the needy sections in the society, it added".

3 Months Action Plan

RIL also shared the action plan for the next three months and urged employees to provide support to the peers, colleagues, and teams.

"Encourage peer-to-peer support. Use the MyVoice platform to encourage sharing experiences, thoughts, and feeling in the safe virtual environment, Those not affected by the COVID-19 themselves or within an immediate family should support those who may need to take time off," the letter added.

The letter further stated, "Our priority remains the safety and health of our people. Ensure that you are cascading all the health and safety information to your team. Refer to the R-World portal for all important and updated resources".

