Reliance's Nita Ambani Ranks 2nd In Fortune India's List Of Most Powerful Indian Women

In a key development, Reliance Foundation Chairperson and Goodwill Ambassador Nita Ambani was ranked second in the list of most powerful women in India by Fortune India, next to Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been ranked first in the said list.

Last year, during the nationwide lockdown, Nita Ambani was at the forefront to set up India's first dedicated 250-bed Covid-19 treatment facility in Mumbai in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Over time, the capacity increased to over 2,000 beds with an uninterrupted oxygen supply. Treatment was free of cost. Nita Ambani's focus was on areas where non-governmental entities were unable to reach out. The foundation also launched a COVID-19 testing lab with a capacity of over 15,000 tests daily.

In an official press release, Nita Ambani had then said, "India is facing an unprecedented challenge due to the second wave of Covid. We are focused on doing as much as we can to enable India and Indians in our fight against Covid. One of the critical elements in this battle is to augment healthcare facilities very quickly, which is the need of the hour. Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1000-bedded hospital with Oxygen for Covid patients in Jamnagar free of cost. The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week thereafter. This is one more initiative of RF to help in this crisis. We hope our efforts will provide additional strength in the nation's fight against the pandemic and save many more lives."

Reliance Industries among the top-100 in 2020 Fortune Global 500

Meanwhile, last year, the Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) helmed by the world's fourth-richest man, Mukesh Ambani, had secured the 96th rank in the 2020 Fortune Global 500 list released by Fortune magazine. RIL, India's top company based on market capitalization, had jumped over 10 places to finally make it to the list of top-100 companies in the ranking that is considered an industry standard. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is the only Indian company to have secured a rank in the top 100 global companies in the list published every year by Fortune magazine which considers this yearly list as the "ultimate business scorecard". It has been 17 years now that RIL has been a part of the Fortune 500 yearly list.