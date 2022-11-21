Relief For BJP's BL Santhosh As Telangana HC Bars SIT From Arresting Him In Poaching Case

In a big relief for BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, the Telangana High Court stopped the SIT constituted by the state government from arresting him in the poaching case. A single-judge bench of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a plea filed by the Telangana BJP seeking a stay on the notice issued to Santhosh under Section 41(A) of CrPC. While BJP maintained that the SIT should have taken permission from a division bench of the HC which is monitoring the probe before issuing him summons, Advocate General BS Prasad argued that he needn't fear arrest at this point in time.

While directing no coercive action against Santhosh until further orders, the HC asked him to cooperate with the probe and comply with the conditions imposed by the SIT. The matter will come up for a hearing on November 22. Earlier, three persons allegedly associated with BJP were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for trying to poach 4 TRS MLAs. All the accused were arrested are currently languishing in jail.

SIT summons top BJP leader

On November 16, the SIT summoned key BJP leader BL Santhosh in connection with the poaching case. Headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, the SIT also comprises Nalgonda SP Rama Rajeshwari, DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP R Jagadishwar Reddy, Narayanpet SP N Venkateshwarlu, ACP B Gangadhar and Moinabad Police Station SHO Laxmi Reddy. Republic TV accessed a copy of the notice issued to Santhosh on November 16 under

It stated that there are reasonable grounds to question him to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the alleged attempt to poach TRS legislators. Thus, he was directed to appear before the SIT in Hyderabad at 10.30 am on November 21. In the meanwhile, he was directed to appear before the court when required, cooperate in the investigation, produce all relevant documents, bring his digital devices while appearing before the SIT, not tamper with evidence and not leave the country without permission without prior permission from the court.