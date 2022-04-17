Punjab Farmers Relieved As Centre Extends Procurement Limit For Damaged Wheat Crop To 6%

In a relief to the Punjab farmers, the central government has announced an enhancement in the permissible limit of procuring damaged wheat crops to 6% after carrying out multiple surveys in mandis (markets).

This development came after several central government teams carried out surveys to assess shrivelled wheat grain in view of the early onset of a heatwave across several districts in Punjab. A report has also been prepared by a survey team, which says that 6% of damaged crops can be procured.

#BREAKING | In a big relief to the Punjab farmers, Central government has decided to procure 6% of the damaged crops



Tune in - https://t.co/A3dH9LDvnr… pic.twitter.com/zO4XGTvLPj — Republic (@republic) April 17, 2022

This means that the farmers who earlier sold only 2% of damaged crops can now sell 6% of the same, which will be procured by the central government. This will not only bring major relief to the farmers who are likely to face the consequences of the heatwave but will also balance the market product to be sold without any major losses to the farmers.

Union government teams survey mandis to assess damage to wheat grain

Teams formed by the central government carried out extensive surveys to assess damaged wheat grain in view of the early onset of a heatwave across several districts in Punjab.

This came in view of tons of wheat that were lying in the mandis in a damaged state, creating a worrisome situation for the farmers. Concerning the same, farmer groups also met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, following which it was passed on to the central government, which formed five respective teams.

The Punjab government welcomed the decision of the Centre to consider revisit the guidelines for damaged gains in the ongoing procurement season. It had also asked the government to allow further relaxation in the norms of damaged crops without any value cut.

Earlier last week, a state government spokesperson also informed that so far, 36 lakh tonnes of wheat had arrived in the mandis and the state procurement agencies had already procured 33 lakh tonnes of the crop.

Notably, the teams are also surveying other north Indian states where a similar kind of situation has arrived, however, a decision is yet to be taken for the respective states.

Image: PTI