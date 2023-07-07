Relief To Jyotiraditya Scindia As SC Dismisses Plea Challenging His Rajya Sabha Nomination

In a relief to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Supreme Court on Friday, July 7 dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) filed challenging the election of Scindia to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. The SC bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Pankaj Mithal upheld the Madhya Pradesh High Court order that rejected the plea challenging Scindia's election to Rajya Sabha.

The said SLP challenged the framing of a preliminary issue in the election petition filed against Scindia to the effect of whether mere registration of an FIR constitutes a 'pending criminal case liable to be disclosed in the nomination papers of a prospective candidate under the Representation of People’s Act, 1951. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh represented Scindia along with a team from M/s Karanjawala & Co Advocates led by Tahira Karanjawala.

SC rejects Cong leader's petition alleging facts were hidden by Scindia while nomination papers

The Supreme Court rejected the petition of former minister and Congress leader Govind Singh alleging that some facts were hidden by Jyotiraditya Scindia while filing nomination papers during the Rajya Sabha elections. Scindia's election was challenged on this basis.

It was said in the petition that in 2018, an FIR was lodged against Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia at the Shyamala Hills police station in Bhopal, which Jyotiraditya Scindia publicly accepted, but now he is not in the Congress party.

As per the plea, in his nomination, Jyotiraditya Scindia has hidden the matter, which is a clear violation of the rules. In such a situation, the Rajya Sabha election of Jyotiraditya Scindia should be declared void.

(Reported by Sambhav Sharma)