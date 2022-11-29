Religion Not Possible Without Spirituality: RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said all the great men who awakened the society made spirituality the basis and religion is not possible without it.

Bhagwat, the chief guest at the inauguration of 'Aradhana Mahotsav' organized at the ashram of Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati in Alopibagh, said, "You look at saints, mahatmas, sanyasis or great men like Rabindranath Tagore, Gandhiji or Ambedkar working in social life. He (Ambedkar) also used to say that nothing will happen without religion".

"Dharma means taking everyone along, driving everyone together, uplifting everyone. Where there is no religion, people believe that the one who is strong will go ahead and the one who is weak will surely die. Religion says that the one who is strong should protect the weak. Religion comes out of spirituality," he said.

He said, "It is spirituality that purifies our individual life, our family life and our national social life." The Sangh chief said, "If people do not get guidance, they go astray. It is the good fortune of our nation that the tradition of great men who guide the people by their conduct has continued unbroken. Brahmalin Swami Shantanand Saraswati was from the same tradition." Bhagwat said, "To make life a human life, one has to be spiritual. Looking at material and spiritual life separately is not our attitude because we look at all things from a holistic point of view."

The event organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Brahmalin Brahmanand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, will continue till December 8, 2022, in which the story of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran will be narrated by Shrinath Peethadhishwar Swami Acharya Jitendra Nath Ji Maharaj.

Former Governor of West Bengal Keshari Nath Tripathi, Swami Acharya Jitendra Nath Ji Maharaj and many saints participated in the inauguration programme.