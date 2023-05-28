Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Cabinet ministers attended the "Sarva Dharma Prathana" following the inauguration of the new Parliament of India. Religious leaders from 12 different faiths delivered prayers on this auspicious occasion, marking the beginning of a new era of Aatmarnirbharta Bharat.

#WATCH | PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and CMs of different States attend a multi-faith prayer meeting underway at the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/uitIOw63ri May 28, 2023

Religious Leaders of 12 different faiths performed prayers (Image Credit: ANI)

The PM placed the revered and historic "Sengol" in the new Parliament building. A commemorative Rs 75 coin will be issued on this occasion. The "Shramjeevis" who helped construct the new edifice were also honoured by PM Modi. Chief ministers of numerous states, along with cabinet ministers S. Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, as well as BJP President J. P. Nadda, were present.

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Cabinet Ministers attend the inauguration of the New Parliament Building (Image Credit: ANI)

New Parliament Building a 'Temple of Democracy': Modi

On Saturday, PM Modi called the new Parliament building a "temple of democracy" and expressed his hope that it would continue to advance India's development trajectory and give millions of people more influence. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted, "This newly constructed building of Parliament is a living symbol of our great democracy, which will become a picture of new and strong India."

Bimal Hasmukh Patel is the architect of the triangular-shaped new Parliament. The architect, who is located in Gujarat, is a pioneer in his industry and is responsible for a number of finished and ongoing projects. Patel's crowning achievement is the Central Vista renovation project. He also designed the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the groundbreaking Sabarmati Riverfront project.