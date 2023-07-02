Religious Sites Demolished During Anti-encroachment Drive At Delhi's Bhajanpura

Public Works Department (PWD) carried out an anti-encroachment drive to remove a 'Dargah and a temple' at Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Sunday (July 2) morning. The demolition of religious sites was carried out amid heavy security deployment.

While speaking on the drive, the Northeast Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joy N Tirkey, mentioned that the demolition decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi. It suggested removing the religious sites in order to widen the road.

"Demolition drive is underway peacefully at Bhajanpura Chowk. A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple & a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway," said the Northeast DCP.

" This is a PWD road and these structures were found to be built on the road thus causing hindrance to the progress work. As you can witness there is a metro work that is going on and therr is a congestion on the road, therefore the road had to be freed from structures that have been built on the road.We had given the notice of 15 days for razing the structure and today we complied by the ultimatum, " said Sharat Kumar SDM ( North East Delhi).

'People's faith attached to religious sites'

While the demolition drive was underway, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought an order from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to stop the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital.

AAP legislator Atishi Marlena on Twitter, said," I had written a letter to you a few days back requesting you to take back your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today again on your orders a temple has been demolished in Bhajanpura."

"I request you again that temples and other religious places should not be demolished in Delhi. People's faith is attached to these," she added.

Earlier through an official communique, Atishi wrote to Delhi-LG and highlighted the anti-encroachment drive to remove a small portion of a temple in the Mandawali area of Delhi. She further claimed the Delhi-LG has ordered PWD for the demolition of 14 religious sites. She further sought to withdraw the order.

