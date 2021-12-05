Remaining 6 Rafale Jets To Be Delivered To India By April 2022, Says French Envoy Lenain

Thirty Rafale fighter jets have been delivered to India so far and the remaining six will be handed over by April 2022, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said, emphasising that the COVID-19 has not disrupted the delivery. While speaking to ANI, Lenain said that the Rafale delivery “will be done on time”, adding that the pandemic has not disrupted anything even though factories and many companies were closed for a few weeks. The French envoy also stressed that the teams have been working extra day and night and weekends in a bid to be on time.

“We are perfectly on time,” Lenain said, adding, “Right now 30 aircraft have been delivered to India and 6 will be completed by spring, by April next year. So it's a matter of great pride also.”

India-France Rafale deal

The first batch of five Rafale jets had arrived in India on July 29 last year. India and France had signed the inter-government agreement in 2016, under which Paris agreed to provide 36 Rafale fighter jets to New Delhi. The two nations had signed a 58,000 crore deal.

It is to mention that the latest update about the Rafale delivery comes after the Indian government said that the Indian Air Force would start upgrading its fleet of French-origin fighters from January 2022, with India-specific enhancements. Back in November, the government informed that the upgrade of the aircraft would be carried out at the Ambala Air Force Station which is the first base of the plane in the nation. The last aircraft to arrive in India from France was the RB-008 named after the former air force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (retd).

Omicron variant is a ‘matter of concern’

Meanwhile, Lenain on Saturday also spoke about the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The French Ambassador said that the new strain is a “matter of concern” “We are reviewing the situation,” he added. Further, Lenain said that France is continuing vaccination but has also switched to booster doses. He also went on to emphasise that protective measures are still in force to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “We are very vigilant about the situation,” he said.

