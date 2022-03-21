Mortal remains of 21-year-old Indian medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed amidst a shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on March 1, arrived in Bengaluru at around 3 a.m. on Monday. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was present to pay his last respects to the fourth-year MBBS student.

The 21-year-old was studying at Kharkiv National Medical University. Previously, the state government handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa along with the promise of a paid job for a family member.

Rituals are set to be performed today after which the body will be placed for public tributes.

Speaking to ANI, CM Bommai said, "I thank the central government for efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling."

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar hailed from Karnataka's Haveri district and was availing the MBBS degree from Kharkiv's National Medical University. He was reportedly in a queue to purchase food when Putin's forces carried out shelling in the area that killed him.

Following the death of Naveen, his father Shekharappa Gyanagoudra had requested the Karnataka government to speed up the body retrieval process so that he could perform the last rites of his son.

Gyanagoudra also urged political parties to look into the alleged corruption in medical college admissions, which was forcing several Indian students to pursue education abroad.

"We have informed senior officials, Embassy and Prime Minister to bring back my son's dead body. I also request all political leaders, kindly look into the matter of high donations, which is very bad. Medical students go to study abroad, (because for) education here they have to pay crores to get a seat. Same education, better than this, they get in abroad. My son had got 97%," said the bereaved father.

As the incident hit the bulletin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief interaction with the father of the deceased, to extend his condolences, after which a high-level meeting was convened.

In another conversation with ANI, Naveen's father had mentioned that his deceased child was keen to achieve something in the medical field, therefore, the family decided to 'donate his body for medical research'. After the rituals are performed, his body will be donated to SS Hospital for medical studies, said Naveen's father.