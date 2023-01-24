'Remarkable Institution Builder': PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Architect Balkrishna Doshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of India's foremost name in architecture and global legend Balkrishna Doshi. Calling him a "brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder", Prime Minister said that the new generations will get glimpses of his greatness by witnessing his rich work across India.

PM Modi tweeted a picture of his meeting with the legendary architect as he tweeted, "Dr BV Doshi Ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti".

Earlier in 2021, PM Modi lauded Doshi when the latter was conferred with UK's highest architectural honour Royal Gold Medal 2022 which was granted personally by the British Monarchy. He was the second Indian who was awarded this prestigious award in the Architecture world. The Prime Minister said that Doshi's contributions to the world of architecture are "monumental". "His works are globally admired for their creativity, uniqueness and diverse nature," the Prime Minister added.

Spoke to the distinguished architect Shri Balkrishna Doshi Ji and congratulated him on being awarded the Royal Gold Medal 2022. His contributions to the world of architecture are monumental. His works are globally admired for their creativity, uniqueness and diverse nature. https://t.co/Fk25Gp7zg0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2021

All about Balkrishna Doshi

Balkrishna Doshi was worn by an extended family of furniture makers in 1927 in Pune, Maharashtra. Studied from JJ School of Architecture, Doshi worked with Le Corbusier as a Senior Designer (1951-54) in Paris for about four years and also supervised various projects in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Doshi has also worked with Louis Kahn as an associate to build the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and founded his own practice, Vastushilpa in 1956 with two architects. In 1956, he founded his own practice Vastushilpa with two architects. Though Balakrishna Doshi has designed many famous buildings and structures throughout his life, here are some of his key projects: