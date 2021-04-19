Remdesivir Black Marketing: 6 In Chandigarh, 3 In Indore Arrested For Illegal Drugs Sale

Amid the second surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Chandigarh Police on Sunday arrested a group of 8 individuals who were black marketing anti-viral Remdesivir drug. As per sources, among the 6 people arrested by the police, one is the director of a medicine company. Meanwhile, 3 people, including a nurse of a private hospital in Indore were arrested by the Indore Police on Sunday over black marketing of the COVID-19 drug, Remdesivir.

Chandigarh: Police arrests 6 for black marketing Redesivir

Sources further informed that the accused have been identified as Abhishek PV, Susheel Kumar, a native of south Delhi, Parbhat Tyagi from Bhopal, Philip Jacob and KP Francis natives of Kerala and Gaurab Chawla, who is a director of a medicine company. Upon investigating further, the police learnt that the 5 members of this and had recently shifted their base to Chandigarh for the sale of Remdesivir in an illegal manner. The Chandigarh Police said that taking the benefit of a shortage of medicine, these hoarders were charging a heft amount for selling the Coronavirus drug, Remdesivir.

A senior police official said that they have involved a company director based in Baddi through which the sale of medicine was executed. He added that this gang has a huge network and five of them were operating from Chandigarh. An SIT has been constituted to unearth the scam as this was just the tip of the iceberg. All were dealing in the sale/purchase of Remdesivir medicine, without any permit or license.

After investigating the matter, it came to the fore that Abhishek PV and Susheel Kumar, Parbhat Tyagi, KP Francis and Philip Jacob were making a fraud/illegal deal of medicine without any permit or license. The police have registered the case under section 420, 120B IPC and Section 7 of EC Act 1955 and Section 27 of Drugs and cosmetics act 1940.

Meanwhile, a team of police has carried out a raid at a medicine manufacturer plant at Baddi and 3000 injections of Remdesivir which they were planning to infuse in the local market without any prior permission or approval were seized in the presence of a Local Drug Inspector. Glaring irregularities were found in the physical verification of stock pointing towards the diversion of medicine towards the local market after the ban on export by the Government.

Indore: Police arrests 3 for black marketing Remdesivir

On Sunday, the Indore Police arrested a nurse of a private hospital and her two associated over black marketing of Coronavirus drug Remdesivir. As per sources, the Police has recovered 2 injected from the accused and the arrested persons have been identified as Kavita Chauhan (nurse in Indore's Barod hospital), Shubham Pamar and Bhupendra Parmar.

Indore's Rajendra Nagar Station-InCharge Amrita Singh Chauhan said, "We had nabbed a person yesterday (Saturday) with two Remdesivir injections. Out of which, one was fake. Upon questioning him, we got to know about Kavita and her associates. the police then laid a trap by sending a person as a customer and caught Kavita red-handed while dealing an injection for Rs 35 thousand."

Many instances, across several states, of Remdesivir black marketing have been cropping up amid its shortage as India struggles amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,47,88,109 positive cases, out of which 1,28,09,643 have successfully recovered and 1,77,150 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 2,61,500 new cases, 1,38,423 fresh recoveries and 1,501 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 18,01,316.

