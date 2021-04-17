Remdesivir Black Marketing: 2 Arrested For Illegal Sale Of Drugs After Republic Sting

A day after Republic TV busted the black marketing of Remdesivir injection amid a shortage of drugs in Chhattisgarh, the Rajkot police arrested two people for allegedly selling Remdesivir in the black market on Friday. Taking a cue from media reports regarding illegal sales of Remdesivir injection in a Raipur hospital through ward boys, the police carried out an investigation, nabbing two individuals involved in the racket.

The officials also recovered four such injections that they intended to sell for Rs 10,000 each. The police had received specific information regarding a 24-year-old Devang Marg who possessed the stock of injections and was selling them for Rs 10,000 each. The crime branch team set a trap for the agent and asked him to provide the injection at Guruprasad Chowk. He was then caught illegally possessing the drugs and selling them on the black market.

The police stated that the accused has admitted to procured the injections from one Paresh Vaja who resides near a COVID hospital in Raipur. Restrictive action has been taken against the two and further investigation is underway. The police are also finding out how they procured the injections through interrogation and action will be taken against them soon.

Republic busts black marketing of Remdevisir

On Friday, the Republic TV team conducted a sting operation in a Chhattisgarh hospital which revealed how the drug is being black marketed by ward boys and doctors in the facility. As a part of its operation, one of Republic TV journalists posed as a customer and recorded a ward boy who admitted to possessing the drugs. He further revealed that each dose of Remdesivir costs around Rs 10,000 in the black market and would take cash payment for the drugs.

It was revealed that doctors have been selling the Remdesivir drug at Rs 16,000 in some places. A doctor who was black-marketing the drug stated that it is readily available if a customer is willing to pay immediately. However, there is no clarity on the originality of the Remdesivir stock available with these doctors.

Health Minister issues warning

There has been a shortage of life-saving injection in the city, which is essential for treating COVID-19. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Friday, stated officials were directed to take action against those indulging in the sale of life-saving drug Remdesivir in the black market. He urged the public to report incidents of Remdesivir being peddled in the black market and vowed to take stringent action on those indulging in such illegal sale of the drug. Currently, the active cases in Chhattisgarh stand at 1,24,303.

