Remdesivir Prices Slashed After Central Govt's Intervention Amid Black-marketing

In a massive development, Remdesivir manufacturers decided to slash down the price of the life-saving drug amid raging cases of Coronavirus in the country. The development comes through the Central government's intervention in the matter after reports of black-marketing of Remdesivir doses were caught on tape by Republic Media Network. The prices of the injections have now been capped between Rs 899 to Rs 3490.

Republic busts black marketing of Remdevisir

On Friday, Republic TV conducted a sting operation in a Chhattisgarh hospital which exposed how the drug is being black marketed by ward boys and doctors amid the shortage. A Republic TV journalist posed as a customer and recorded a ward boy who admitted to possessing the drug doses revealing that each dose of Remdesivir cost around Rs 10,000 in the black market.

A day later, three hospital ward boys and a doctor were taken into custody for allegedly stealing Remdesivir injections from deceased COVID-19 patients to sell them in the black market, in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Similar reports began emerging from other parts of the nation with state government's threatening serious repercussions for indulging in black marketing of the crucial drug.

Dr Harsh Vardhan assures strict action

While speaking to Republic on 'Operation Remdesivir', Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "I assure you that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in black marketing of the drug and other malpractices." He also shared that he had chaired a meeting with the manufacturers of Remdesivir and had asked them to ramp up the production as the demand for it has surged over the past weeks amid the second wave of infection.

With the nation grappling with the second wave, several parts of the country have reported a shortage of the Remdesivir drug. The shortage has been reported due to the decrease in the production cycle of the drug after India managed to bring down the active cases of COVID-19 during the span of October 2020 to January 2021 until the second wave hit. States across the nation have now ramped up the production of the drug.

