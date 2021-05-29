'Remdesivir Production Ramped Up 10 Times Amid COVID-19', Says MoS Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, announced on Saturday, May 29 that Remdesivir production has been increased tenfold, from 33,000 to 3,50,000 vials per day. He added on Twitter that the number of Remdesivir-producing facilities has expanded from 20 to 60 in just a month. The Union Minister tweeted, "I am delighted and satisfied to inform you all that the Production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from just ~33,000 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to ~3,50,000 vials/day today under the astute leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji."

He also stated that the government has decided to stop centrally allocating Remdesivir to states. He said, "We have also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month. Now the country has enough #Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand. So we have decided to discontinue the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to states."

According to the Union Minister, the Centre has decided to purchase 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir as a strategic stock. The minister added, "But I have also directed @nppa_india & @CDSCO_INDIA_INF to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country. Government of India has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for the emergency requirement."

States to procure Remdesivir on their own

To help increase domestic availability and lower the cost of the injection, the government has already abolished customs duties on Remdesivir, its raw ingredients, and other components required to create the antiviral medicine. The injection and its APIs were restricted from export on April 11 until the situation improved. Following the government's intervention, a number of drug companies have reduced the price of Remdesivir injection.

Meanwhile, India reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 45 days on Saturday, with 1,73,790 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, continuing the downward trend, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active cases in the country has dropped to 22,28,724 in the previous 24 hours, a decrease of 1,14,428.

