Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: A Look At Lesser-known Facts About India's 11th President

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who was popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', was one of the most well-known personalities, not just in India but in the world. A scientist in the field of aerospace, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam served India as the 11th president of India from the period between 2002 and 2007. July 27 marks the death anniversary of Kalam. On this day, India paid tribute to its former president, who was a multi-talented leader and was known as the "people’s president".

The "Missile Man" is affectionately remembered by the country for all of his scientific achievements, particularly those relating to space and missiles. Dr Abdul Kalam had a pioneering role in the development of the Agni and Prithvi missiles as well as the Pokhran II nuclear tests in addition to becoming the 11th President of India. At the age of 83, APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on 27 July 2015. On the 7th death anniversary of Kalam, Here's a look at some lesser-known facts about the 'Missile Man of India'.

From humble beginnings to becoming President, a look at Dr Abdul Kalam's legacy

'Missile Man' of India

Dr. Kalam, an Indian aerospace scientist, was in charge of creating and putting the Agni and Prithvi missiles into operation. He was given the moniker "Missile Man" in recognition of his groundbreaking work in the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technologies. Additionally, he also played a crucial part in India's 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear testing, the country's first since its initial nuclear test in 1974.

Difficulties in life

The former Indian President was born in Tamil Nadu to a low-income Muslim household. His father owned boats and served as a mosque imam. Dr. Kalam had a difficult upbringing and was required to work odd jobs, like selling newspapers to support his family. Despite this, he never gave up and pushed himself further.

Kalam’s Autobiography



Wings of Fire: An Autobiography of APJ Abdul Kalam, was published in the year 1999 and went into great length about the 11th Indian President's early life, endeavours, struggles, bravery, luck, and the chance that ultimately led him to oversee Indian space research, nuclear development, and missile projects. The autobiography, which was originally published in English, has now been translated into 13 other languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia as well as Chinese. There are also six other biographies about him.

Did what he loved till death

Dr Kalam passed out unexpectedly from a heart attack on 27 July 2015, while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong. Even till his last moments, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was doing what he loved, passing on his extensive knowledge and experience to future generations.

(Image: PTI)