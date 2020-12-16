Remembering Nirbhaya: Mother Asha Devi Pledges To Fight For Justice To All Rape Victims

Nearly nine months after the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case were executed at the Tihar Jail, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has pledged to fight for justice to all rape victims as a tribute to her daughter.

Remembering Nirbhaya on the 8th year of the fateful December 16 gang-rape and murder incident Asha Devi said, “Justice has been delivered to my daughter. But it does not mean that I will sit in silence. I will continue to fight for justice to all rape victims. Like this I will pay tribute to my daughter, everyone together needs to raise their voice against rape.”

Asha Devi recalled her seven years of struggle in fighting the legal battle, that ended with the execution of the four convicts - Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, Vinay Sharma, and Pawan Gupta, on March 20 this year.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The victim had succumbed to her injuries at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

"Will continue to fight in the future"

Expressing satisfaction with the legal systems, Asha Devi said, "Nirbhaya has got justice. This is first December 16 after the four rape convicts have been hanged to death.”

"This was the first time in the Indian history that four rapists were hanged to death, which sent a strong message to the society that no mercy will be shown to brutal criminals existing in the society. Eight years ago, I committed myself to raise my voice against the rape incident. Now my pledge to fight for justice to rape victims will continue in the future," she said.

Recalling the pain and agony that she faced while seeing her daughter on the hospital bed fighting for her survival, Asha Devi said that she has taken an oath to fight against rape.

The bereaved mother also suggested changing “the mindset of men, which will work in containing such an incident". She also said that police and local administration should perform their duty responsibly.

Nirbhaya case

The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 am in Delhi's Tihar jail on March 20, bringing down the curtains on the drama surrounding the execution that saw the death warrants cancelled thrice on various grounds.

The convicts had raped and brutally tortured the 23-year-old student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at a Singapore hospital. The case had created an uproar across the country, especially in Delhi where a large number of people took to the streets, demanding justice for the victim, who was renamed as 'Nirbhaya' or the fearless.

(With inputs from ANI)