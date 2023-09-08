Remembering Ram Jethmalani: An Eminent Lawyer And A Respected Politician

2023 marks the birth centenary of legal beagle Ram Jethmalani, whose invincible spirit and legal acumen continue to inspire generations. Jethmalani's career was marked by his fearlessness in taking on high-profile cases, including the Nanavati case, and representing politicians like Bal Thackeray. He was known for his sharp wit and ability to argue any case with conviction.

Born on September 14, 1923, in Shikarpur, Sindh (now in Pakistan), Jethmalani's legal journey began at a young age. He completed his law degree at the age of 17 and began practising law in Karachi. In 1947, following the partition of India, he relocated to Mumbai and started his legal practice anew.

Source: https://ramjethmalanimp.in

In a talk at Algebra in June 2017, Jethmalani recounted a personal anecdote about his first case as a refugee in India. He detailed the unjust treatment that refugees were subjected to under the newly implemented Bombay Refugees Act. In reaction to this, Jethmalani filed a case in the Bombay High Court, seeking to have the law deemed unconstitutional. After a hard-fought legal battle, he emerged victorious.

Not only celebrated for his legal knowledge, Ram Jethmalani was also known for his fearlessness in taking on complex and controversial cases. He defended clients ranging from politicians to ordinary citizens, consistently demonstrating his unwavering commitment to justice. His role in the widely covered Nanavati case and Mandal case among others showcased his extraordinary legal prowess.

Jethmalani had also made his mark in the political arena. He served as a Member of Parliament multiple times, aligning himself with parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal. His principled approach to politics earned him respect from all sides. He never hesitated to criticize his own party or government when he believed it had deviated from its core values. He was also a staunch advocate for civil liberties and individual rights.

PM Modi with Ram Jethmalani. Source: X/@NarendraModi

On the occasion of his death anniversary, we commemorate the eternal heritage of Ram Jethmalani. His principles and outlook impacted thousands of lives and his triumphs in the legal community still encourage aspiring lawyers. He serves as a reminder of the significance of valiantly upholding justice and defending the rule of law.