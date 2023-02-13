Remembering Sarojini Naidu, Here's Why Mahatma Gandhi Called Her 'Nightingale Of India'

As India celebrates the 144th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu née Sarojini Chattopadhyay on February 14, the country not only remembers her as a freedom fighter but also as a poet, who used the art of poetry to mobilise people to attain country’s freedom and thus she also got the title of ‘Nightingale’ of India from the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

She is eulogised for her work in the field of literature, for her poems and speeches epitomising her sense of dedication and sacrifice to the cause of her motherland.

Poems of Sarojini Naidu

Born in 1879 in Hyderabad, Sarojini Naidu AKA Bharat Kokila (also called Nightingale of India) was the first Governor of present-day Uttar Pradesh.

An Anthem of Love was one of her poem that vividly describes how Indians wish to dedicate themselves body and soul to attain the nation’s freedom. Dedicating a poem (In Gokhale's Garden) to her mentor, Gopal Krishna Gokhale a decade after his death, she extolled the characteristics of his guru and said his presence in the nationalist struggle had rejuvenated and nourished the parched and diffident spirits of his countrymen and women.

Freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu’s poem Awake was written in the backdrop of facing the challenge of organizing people in the freedom movement irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Genesis behind the zeal for freedom

Following the partition of Bengal, she was one of the leading figures in the movement and became the first woman President of the Indian National Congress.

The building Golden Threshold, an off campus annex of University of Hyderabad, was named after Naidu’s very first collection of poetry, published in 1905. It now houses Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication of University of Hyderabad.

The Chattopadhyay residence was a magnet of political discussions and reformist ideas, all of which influenced Sarojini greatly. Her ashes were brought to 'The Golden Threshold' after her death to enable friends, admirers and relatives to pay their last respect before being immersed in the Sangam.

Notably in 2022, the Films division in a tribute to Naidu on her 143rd birth anniversary launched a biopic on her as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The documentary 'Sarojini Naidu - The Nightingale of India’, is based on her multi-talented personality. More importantly, the film has Sarojini Naidu’s voice, addressing the Asian Relations Conference.

Image: INC.in