'Reminder Of Emergency Days': Union Min Gajendra Shekhawat Decries Arrest Of Arnab Goswami

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of strangulating the media. He was reacting to the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Shekhawat hinted that Arnab was manhandled and arrested in an old case because he was exposing the misdeeds of the state government.

Contending that this was a reminder of the emergency days, he categorically condemned Arnab's arrest. Several of his Cabinet colleagues including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad and S Jaishankar have also denounced the government's action. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra contended that there was 'Mafia Raj' in Maharashtra. In a clear reference to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Patra claimed that the Italian mafia was responsible for the repression of the press.

Strangulating media, hunting them down at day break, manhandling a national news anchor and arresting him for an old case just when he was exposing their misdeeds shows there was truth in his words.



The shocking arrest of Arnab

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

