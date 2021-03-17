Reminiscing Apprehensions, Jaishankar Says, 'proud To Say I Got Vaccinated With Covaxin'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday while reminiscing the questions that were raised when the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech came to the market earlier this year, said that he was proud to have taken a jab of the Covaxin.

Highlighting the response of the members for the India based vaccine manufacturers, he said, " I note the deep appreciation of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute as I faintly recall the questions that were raised when Covaxin came to the market. Many perhaps do not wish to remember it now, but I am proud to say that I got vaccinated with Covaxin." READ | Chairman of Sahara India Subrata Roy takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Lucknow

Crediting the Made in India initiative for the production of vaccines, and the exportation throughout the world, he called out the opposition, who he claimed was now indirectly appreciating the Vaccine Maitri Programme, for all its apprehensions earlier. "You will recall the saying that success has many fathers, and I am delighted to say that so many fathers are claiming the success now and I take it as a statement that they really want to praise the Vaccine Maitri initiative except they are about it in a roundabout way."

COVID-19 Vaccines in India

At the beginning of 2021, India approved two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield. Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is based on an inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virion. A virus's disease-producing capacity is inactivated in this method.

Covishield manufactured by SII from Oxford AstraZeneca stable, on the other hand, is based on the viral vector platform. A chimpanzee adenovirus called ChAdOxy is the vector that has been modified to carry the coronavirus spike protein into human cells.

India's Vaccine Maitri

Besides administering these vaccines to the citizens of India, the Centre has also exported them to other countries under the Vaccine Maitri programme. Vaccine Maitri programme that was started around a month ago, aims to help poor countries amid the global pandemic. In this brief period, the country has got delivered around 45.6 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine, of which 38.47 million doses were commercial supplies and 7.12 million doses were granted to around 45 countries.

Neighbouring Bangladesh, which received 9 million doses of COVID-vaccines- 7 million doses as commercial supplies and 2 million doses as grant assistance, on January 21 and an additional 5 million and 2 million doses of commercial supplies on January 25 and February 22, is the major recipient. Morocco emerged as the second major recipient with commercial supplies of 2 million, 4 million and 1 million doses of the vaccine on January 22, February, 11 and February 24, respectively.

Ghana, Nigeria, Guyana, Guatemala, Tajikistan are some of the recent beneficiaries of this programme. Some other countries that have received India's gift of vaccines in the past include Brazil, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.