Remove Bottlenecks, Complete Shongtong Hydel Project By July 2025: Himachal CM To Officials

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to remove all the bottlenecks causing delay in the work of the 450-MW Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project within a week and complete its construction by July 2025.

Presiding over a review meeting here on Friday evening, the chief minister said the tender for this project was awarded in 2012, but the construction work had been delayed due to various reasons.

Delayed projects incur increased costs and losses to the state, therefore the project needs to be completed within the stipulated time, he stated, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

He directed officials of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to resolve all the bottlenecks causing delays within a week.

Another review meeting has been scheduled after three months. He asked the company responsible for building the project to increase manpower to complete the remaining construction work within the stipulated time.

Sukhu said the completion of the Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project in Kinnaur would generate 1,579 million units of electricity annually, providing the state with a total benefit of Rs 1,706 crore.

He stressed the need for a change in mindset and work approach to ensure timely completion of the project.

The government is committed to transforming the state into a green energy state by 2025 through the utilisation of hydropower and solar energy. As part of this effort, the state has set a goal to generate 500 MW of solar energy by the end of 2024, he added.