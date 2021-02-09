'Rename Delhi As Indraprastha And Lucknow As Lakhanpur', Demands Kshatriya Mahasabha

The All India Kshatriya Mahasabha on Monday demanded that Delhi should be renamed as "Indraprastha" and Lucknow as "Lakhanpur", said officials. The demand was voiced during a meeting of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha that was chaired by former Union Minister and three-time former MP from Mathura Raja Manvendra Singh, the organization's youth wing chief Shantanu Singh Chauhan said.

"We have demanded that Delhi be renamed as Indraprastha and Lucknow be renamed as Lakhanpur as these were the original names of these cities. We will soon be approaching the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government with our demands," Chauhan told PTI.

The Mahasabha was formed over a hundred years ago to promote the interest of the Kshatriya community and today it has units across many states and its main office in Delhi.

UP CM Yogi Pitches Renaming Of Hyderabad To 'Bhagyanagar'

In November, last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reignited the debate about renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'. Recalling that his government changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, he revealed that BJP shall change Hyderabad's name after coming to power. Stressing that Bhagyanagar is not a communal name, he opined that it symbolizes 'development'.

“People ask me, can Hyderabad be named to Bhagyanagar. I tell them, why not? They ask me how? I tell them how we changed Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh,” he had said.

