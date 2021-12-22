Renaming Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar: BJP Rules Out Communal Angle; 'shouldn't Be A Problem'

Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash reacted to the discussion about renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' and stated that the BJP in Telangana had raised the issue of renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar on numerous occasions. The BJP neta went on to say that in the early 1990s, the city was known as Bhagyamati or Bhagmati before being renamed Hyderabad. He stated that renaming the city Bhagyanagar should not be a problem.

“It has nothing to do with the communal angle. It is the symbol of culture and development. As soon as bjp comes to power, we will rename the city. Amendments will be made in greater hyderabad municipal corporation. “

On Tuesday, the RSS resurrected the discussion about renaming Hyderabad 'Bhagyanagar,' a year after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a passionate case for it. In a tweet, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar while notifying the public about a January 2022 coordination gathering of many Sangh-inspired organisations. This gathering will feature RSS chairman Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president JP Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, and members from 35 other organisations.

In a statement, Ambekar said, "All these organizations are constantly active in the educational and ideological fields, economic world, service work and various other social fields. The Sangh coordinates with the swayamsevaks active in such organizations. While sharing their experiences regarding the current situation, every organization will also inform everyone about the efforts being made by them. Special discussions will also be held in the meeting on the important areas of paryavaran (environment), parivar prabodhan (family awareness) and samajik samrasta (social cohesion) and coordinated efforts in those fields."

Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution, as well as Sections 7(1), 9, 10, and 24 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, were used to hold the election for 150 divisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Yogi Adityanath pledged that if his party wins the GHMC elections on November 28, 2020, the BJP will alter Hyderabad's name, recalling that his administration had changed Allahabad's name to Prayagraj. He emphasised that Bhagyanagar is not a communal term, but rather a sign of 'progress'.