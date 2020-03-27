Renowned Artist And Padma Vibhushan Awardee Satish Gujral Dies At 94

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died, an art world insider said on Friday. He was 94.

Gujral died here late Thursday, said Ranjit Hoskote. "He had been unwell for quite sometime, the curator and artist told PTI.

Gujral, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, was an architect, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist. His familiar works include the alphabet mural on the outside wall of the Delhi High Court. He also designed the Belgian Embassy in Delhi.

Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity. His intellectual thirst took him far and wide yet he remained attached with his roots. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

Gujral's artworks were heavily inspired by the turbulence of his early years, including the illness that impaired his hearing as a child and the partition of the subcontinent.

Unlike many of his peers, who went to Paris or London in the early 1950s, Gujral went to Mexico city to study with Diego Rivera and Siqueiros. Gujral's was a versatile practice spanning painting, sculpture and architecture. 'RIP', Hosote tweeted, expressing his condolences.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of celebrated painter, sculptor, muralist & architect Sh Satish Gujral.



He will be remembered & missed by legions of his followers & admirers.



I offer my heartfelt condolence to his family. pic.twitter.com/MKp2VJKYED — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 27, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of demise of renowed painter, sculptor & writer Padma Vibhushan Shri Satish Gujral ji. He shall be remembered for his unique artistic imagination, intellectual fervour & multifaceted personality.#SatishGujral — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) March 27, 2020

Deeply pained to learn about the demise versatile & multifaceted artist Shri Satish Gujral ji. He was painter, sculptor, muralist & architect. He led his life with an indomitable spirit.

Conveying my heartfelt condolences. His art shall keep on inspiring artists of future.

RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/DW8AzToEwE — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) March 27, 2020

My condolences on the passing away of Shri Satish Gujral, an acclaimed artist, architect, sculptor and writer. He leaves behind a rich legacy of his work, which will inspire generations to come. My prayers are with his friends and family in this time of grief.#CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) March 27, 2020

(With PTI inputs)