Renowned Infectious Disease Expert Dr Rajendra Kapila Dies At 81 Of COVID-19

Noted infectious disease expert and professor at Rutgers University Dr Rajendra Kapila passed away at a Delhi Hospital after battling COVID-19, last month. Issuing a statement, Rutgers University lauded the late doctor calling him a 'genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases.'

According to his ex-wife, Dr. Bina Kapila, Dr Kapila had landed in India to take care of relatives during which he had contracted the Coronavirus. Notably, Dr Kapila and his wife Deepti Saxena Kapila had taken both shots of the Pfizer vaccine in the US. They were to return back to the US, however, the late doctor tested positive for COVID-19. He ultimately passed away from the virus, nearly three weeks after testing COVID-19 positive on April 28 at the age of 81.

Rutgers University issues statement

Calling him a 'foundation pillar', Rutgers noted the contribution of the doctor to their University saying that "he provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents and fellows." The University also shared how he was recognized worldwide and sought out for his "legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases."

Robert A Schwartz, a professor at Rutgers University and Member of the US Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS also took to Twitter to laud the doctor saying, "Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the Rutgers University, physician, and US Army veteran who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the AOA society motto."

Kapila had founded Rutgers' Division of Infectious Diseases and was a founding member of the New Jersey Infectious Disease Society. As per reports, the doctor had underlying heart conditions which could be a potential cause behind him testing positive for COVID-19 even after taking the vaccine jab.