Renowned Legal Luminary Harish Salve Marries Trina In Intimate London Ceremony

Distinguished Senior Advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve embarked on a new chapter in his life on a splendid Sunday in London, where he exchanged wedding vows with Trina in an intimate and private ceremony. The celebration was attended by a select group of close friends and dignitaries and marked the newlyweds' joyous union.

Mr Salve's legal acumen has graced courts across India, the UK and beyond and he's been an integral part of several high-profile cases, most notably the defence of Kulbhushan Jadhav in the ICJ against Pakistan's sham death sentence. His wedding was also attended by well-known industrialists Nita Ambani, Sunil Mittal, LN Mittal, SP Lohia, Gopi Hinduja and others.

Captured in photos, the matrimonial exchange witnessed Mr Salve in a dignified black suit, standing with Trina, resplendent in a green ensemble, on a flower bedecked staircase. In another image, the couple is seen cutting a cake to celebrate the wedding.

Harish Salve's legal career is adorned with numerous laurels, including his laudable act of charging just a token fee of ₹1 for representing Kulbhushan Jadhav, who faced a perilous death sentence from a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage. Mr Salve's clientele includes illustrious names like the Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, and the ITC Group. His formidable legal expertise also shone in the Krishna Godavari Basin gas dispute.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the legal field, Mr Salve who had been Solicitor General of India, was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2015, one of India's highest honours. He was recently seen in hearings related to petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370, where he has ardently supported the government's decision.