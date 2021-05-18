Renowned Tamil Writer & Sahitya Akademi Winner 'Ki Ra' Rajanarayanan Passes Away At 99

Veteran writer Ki Rajanarayanan (99), fondly known as Ki Ra, renowned for his immense contribution to Tamil literature passed away due to age-related illness on Monday night in Puducherry.

Ki Ra was born in Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu in 1923. Although he dropped out of school after grade seven, he later relocated to Puducherry following his appointment as a professor of folklore at Puducherry University in the 80s.

Karisal Bhoomi Literature

Ki Ra's first famous short stories include 'Maayaman', which was originally published in 1958 and went on to become an instant hit among the readers. Since then, the veteran writer's expansive literary career extended for decades. He was famous for having singularly introduced the depiction of the people and the culture of Tamil Nadu's southern districts as ‘Karisal bhoomi’.

Ki Ra's works often revolved around 'Karisal Literature', and for his novel 'Gopallapurathu Makkal', he won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1991. As an eminent writer of short stories, novels, folklores, and essays, Ki Ra's career lasted well over 50 years in which he published more than 30 books. Notably, his short story ‘Kidai’ was made into a Tamil film Orutthi in 2003 and was screened at the International Film Festival of India.

Leaders pay rich tribute to Ki Rajanarayanan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, former CM Palaniswami, actor Priya Bhavani Shankar and Kanimozhi among others paid rich tribute to the legend and offered their condolences to Ki Ra's family and readers. Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited the writer's residence and paid her last respects to him.

'I am deeply saddened to hear that Ki Rajanarayanan (99), a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer, has passed away. I extend my deepest condolences to his family,' said former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami.

DK leader and writer K Veeramani extended his condolences to the family and said: 'We are saddened to learn that the great writer K. Rajanarayanan, popularly known as 'Karisal Nightingale', passed away yesterday (17.05.2021) at the age of 99 due to old age. He is one of the most prolific creators in current Tamil Literature and has been instrumental in nurturing and promoting other talents as well. He travelled on the political paths of the Indian Liberation Struggle and the Left Movement and continued to write until the end,' he added.

The Lt Governor told the press outside Ki Ra's house that a representation of the writers' community wanted the government to convert the house where Rajanarayana lived into a memorial library. Tamilisai Soundararajan explained that their request would be considered.