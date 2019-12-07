Congress Leader Renuka Chowdhary: "Women Contribute To GDP, Yet They Are Being Killed"

On Saturday, former Union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary took a jibe at the government saying that despite women contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the government they are being killed and the government is doing nothing for these women. Her statement comes in response to the Unnao rape case in which the rape survivor breathed her last on Saturday after she succumbed to her burns, suffering a cardiac arrest in Delhi. "The government has only given slogans like 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao'. We have educated and raised our daughters, not the government," she says.

"These women have contributed to the GDP of the government. Yet these women are being killed," Chowdhary told ANI here.

The Congress leader said that every morning people dread reading newspapers as the situation has become so terrible in the country that people live in fear that in the morning they would wake up to read another rape case. "The entire country has witnessed the law and order system in Unnao. I cannot even imagine the pain of the victim. God has been kind to her and she died," added Chowdhary. The Unnao rape victim was set ablaze on Thursday morning by five men including one of her rapists who had gotten bail on November 30 when they threw kerosene on the woman while she was on the way for the hearing of her rape case that she had filed in March.

Chowdhary speaks on Hyderabad case and Nirbhaya

Speaking on people celebrating the encounter of the four accused in the Telangana rape case of a woman veterinarian who was charred to death, Chowdhary said that though the public might celebrate the occasion, laws still fail to meet people's expectations."We should put the interests of the country first. The law is applicable for all. An investigation must be done when it is required. Inquiries should be done to maintain transparency," she said. Renuka stated that if people do not fear the law, these incidents will keep happening. Hence, it is the government's job to wake up and take action to minimize these attacks.

Speaking on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case in 2012, Chowdhary expressed her disappointment over the slow process of law where people cannot even expect justice after seven years. "The families of the victim have endured many struggles by going to different courts, and yet justice has not been delivered to them. This slow process of the law will generate frustration in the society," she said.

(With Agency Inputs)