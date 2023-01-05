Repeat Offender: Three Times Rahul Gandhi Made Controversial Remarks About Indian Army 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made headlines once again Thursday for making controversial remarks about the Indian Army. The 52-year-old leader, who is leading a nationwide march – Bharat Jodo Yatra – in an effort to revive a divided and waning grand old party, said the Indian government will hit Agniveers with shoes and throw them out after four years of service.

Here are three times the Congress leader has made controversial remarks about the Indian Army recently:

‘Joota Marke Bahar Phek Denge’

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a rally during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said earlier youngsters would go for a run at 4 am in the morning, one could see them in every UP street. “They dreamt that they would go to the border one day and defend the country and the tricolour. A youngster could work in the Army for 15 years and would receive a pension…”

#BREAKING | Congress' Rahul Gandhi fearmongers Agniveers by saying, 'You will be kicked out after four years'.

— Republic (@republic) January 5, 2023

“Narendra Modiji said no brother. Leave the 15-year thing, leave the pension thing…Train for four months, hold a gun, stay for four years, and then we will throw you out (Joota Marke Bahar Nikal Denge),” Gandhi said in Hindi.

‘China has taken 2,000 square kilometres’

On December 31, Rahul Gandhi said China has taken 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory. Attacking the Union government, Gandhi said, “Don’t hide what’s happening on the border, because it sends a message to China, who have captured 2,000 square kilometres of land territory of India.”

#LIVE | Congress' Rahul Gandhi insults Indian Army again, says 'China took our land'.

— Republic (@republic) December 31, 2022

“The Prime Minister said no incursions have happened. ‘I have entered your house and then you tell me no, you haven’t come. What message will I carry home’, rather we should tell them (China) you have intruded (on) our land.”

‘Thrashed by the Chinese’

Earlier in December, Rahul Gandhi had made a controversial remark about the Indian Army saying Indian soldiers were thrashed by soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Talking about how Indian media asks questions of him, Gandhi said, “...They will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.”

“But the Indian press doesn’t ask a question to them about this. Isn’t it true? The nation is watching all this. Don’t pretend that the people don’t know,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi’s comments have been severely criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Responding to Gandhi’s comments on Thursday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told Republic Bharat that insulting the Army has become part of the Congress party’s identity.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had also spoken out against Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remarks. “Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country,” Rijiju had tweeted after Gandhi’s comments on the Tawang skirmish.