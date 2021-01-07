'Reports Of Bird Flu Are Localized, No Need To Panic': MoS Animal Husbandry Allays Concern

With states issuing advisories against the raging Bird Influenza which has spread to nearly 12 epicenters across 5 Indian states, MoS Animal Husbandry S Balyan spoke to Republic TV on Thursday where he allayed fears over the disease.

"It is not a matter of concern for people. Localized reports are coming from poultry farms and states and are tackling this. There is no need to panic. Since 2015, there has not been a year that cases of bird influenza or avian deaths have not been reported. There is no need to panic, it has not spread rampantly across the country," he said.

While speaking on the large-scale deaths of poultry in Haryana, he said, "We can not say anything till the lab reports come. There is no need to be scared if you are cooking eggs and meats, there is no transmission. Every year this has happened, there is no need to panic so much."

Haryana is on high alert after unusual mortalities were reported at poultry farms in Panchkula. Samples from the avian deaths have been sent by the state government to Patiala and the results are still awaited, as per Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to the affected districts to review the situation of Bird Flu. Two teams comprising of experts from the National Center for Disease Control, National Institute of Virology, PGIMER and RML Hospital, and the Lady Hardinge Medical College have been deployed to Kerala and Haryana to tackle the spread of the outbreak.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that no human case of Avian Influenza has been reported in the country and state governments have been asked to set up state-level monitoring committees for migratory birds and develop action plans to deal with any possible emergency.

