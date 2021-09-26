Reports Of Mass Transfers Of AIIMS Delhi Doctors Incorrect & Misleading: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs released a statement on Sunday which termed the recent media reports as "misleading and incorrect" that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Delhi AIIMS doctors will be transferred to the new AIIMS. The reports claimed that the health minister announced the same during his speech at the 66th foundation day of AIIMS on Saturday. The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said, “Media reports quoting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaking at the 66th foundation day of AIIMS (yesterday) over mass transfers of doctors of AIIMS Delhi are incorrect and misleading."

The ministry further said in a statement that currently, there is no official news regarding the transfer policy. However, the government will soon implement to maintain uniform medical standards in all AIIMS across the country. The ministry release clarified that the reports published in various newspapers quoting the statement of the Union Health Minister were false and misleading as the Union Minister had not made such statements yesterday.

New AIIMS campuses built in the country

It was announced earlier this year that there will be 14 new AIIMS medical schools across the country and a total of 22 new AIIMS will be built in India. Almost six institutes are already functional and the other 16 are at different stages of construction. However, most of them would be functional by the end of the year. AIIMS Awantipura will take the longest time as it will be completed by 2025. By placing AIIMS, considered as the most prestigious medical school in the country, in remote areas across the country, it will allow the region to progress as people will have access to their medical services. People travel from all around the country to visit the traditional AIIMS for treatment; however, soon, people will not have to compete for treatment. Shri Mandaviya did say that he hopes the students graduating from AIIMS would enrich the new AIIMS being built across the country and said that the present faculty with their rich experience can also act as a guiding light to these institutes.

