Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi In Tripura, Delhi CM COVID Positive, UP Polls & More

PM Modi To Launch Key Initiatives In Tripura Today Amid Enhanced BSF Presence At Border

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tripura, security arrangements have been tightened especially at Ind--Bangladesh border areas. According to Republic Media Network's ground report, additional Border Security Forces (BSF) have been deployed in Agartala to ensure complete safety. Moreover, mock trials were being conducted every day to thwart plots of any conspiracy.

DCGI's SEC To Mull On Bharat Biotech's Intranasal COVID Vaccine As Booster Dose On Jan 4

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug regulatory authority is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 4, to examine the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster or a third dose. It has been learnt that Bharat Biotech had proposed to use this vaccine as a booster dose in people who have already been vaccinated with Covaxin or the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For COVID-19 Day After Attending Uttarakhand Rally

Amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during election rallies, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the AAP supremo revealed that he had isolated himself at his residence after experiencing mild symptoms. Moreover, he urged those who came in touch with him to also isolate themselves and undergo a COVID-19 test.

Telangana: BJP Furious Over 14-day Remand Of State Party Chief, Calls It 'undemocratic'

In a massive development, the Telangana Police took state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar into 14 days of police remand on Monday after arresting him on Sunday evening. Kumar was arrested from his office by Karimnagar police while extending his support to a protest. Following the arrest, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has now hit out at the state government.

Akhilesh Yadav Follows In Yogi's Footsteps; Ready To Contest UP Polls As Per SP Directive

In a big development on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that he was ready to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, Yadav was elected to the UP Legislative Council after taking oath as the Chief Minister of UP in 2012. While maintaining suspense over his prospective constituency, the former UP CM stressed that he will choose a seat as per his party's directive.

'Bulli Bai' App Case: NCW Directs Delhi Police To Lodge FIR & 'be Aware Of Gravity' Of Act

Amid the flaming row over the outrageous 'Bulli Bai' application, the National Commission for Women (NCW) stated that it has 'taken cognizance' of the case at hand. In a Twitter update, the body headed by Rekha Sharma said it has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana pertaining to the concerned software. The controversy erupted after developers of an application called 'Bulli Bai', misused images of hundreds of Muslim women for the purpose of 'auction'.

COVID-19: As 66 Onboard Cordelia Cruise Test Positive; Stranded Passengers Seek Help

A Cordelia cruise ship en route Goa from Mumbai turned into a COVID-19 super spreader after 66 passengers on board tested positive for the virus. The ship, carrying at least 2,000 New Year revelers, remains docked near the Mormugao Port terminal in Goa but no passengers have been permitted to get off the cruise. Both COVID positive and negative passengers remain stranded at the cruise, increasing the risk of infection.

Congress Demands Union MoS Ajay Mishra's Scalp After Chargesheet Names Son As Main Accused

After a chargesheet named Ashish Mishra as the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Congress doubled down on its demand for the ouster of his father and Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra. While the latter was not named as an accused in the chargesheet, his relative Virendra Shukla was charged under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code for causing the disappearance of evidence.

US: Joe Biden, Trump To Address Split-screen Nation On 1st Anniversary Of Capitol Riot

US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will address the nation separately on January 6 to mark the first anniversary of the violent Capitol attack that left five people, including a police officer, dead. On Thursday, the nation will experience an ominous split-screen moment as the White House has announced that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to mark one year of assault on the Capitol, while former US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech at another event to justify his false claims of mass voter fraud.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra In Isolation As Family Member, Staff Person Test Positive For COVID

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, January 3, informed that she has tested negative for COVID. Vadra is currently in isolation after a member of her family and one of her staff tested positive for the virus. Priyanka Vadra has actively been campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Along with the women of the state, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has initiated the 'Shakti Samvad' programme which will be beneficial in the upcoming elections as Raebareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

